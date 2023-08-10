English
    Capital India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore in June 2023 up 29.75% from Rs. 38.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 88.19% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2023 up 29.27% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2022.

    Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    Capital India shares closed at 124.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.8240.0938.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.8240.0938.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1812.1011.74
    Depreciation2.452.572.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.610.79-1.15
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.165.075.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4219.5619.73
    Other Income0.190.560.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6120.1219.93
    Interest18.5016.1115.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.104.014.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.104.014.48
    Tax2.011.031.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.092.983.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.092.983.24
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.380.42
    Diluted EPS0.770.380.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.380.42
    Diluted EPS0.770.380.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

