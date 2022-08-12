Capital India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore, down 77.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.40 crore in June 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 173.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 7.3% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2022 up 62.19% from Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021.

Capital India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 106.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.