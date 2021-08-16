Capital India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 173.67 crore, up 667.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.67 crore in June 2021 up 667.41% from Rs. 22.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 down 46.31% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2021 down 1.56% from Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2020.

Capital India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 128.20 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.