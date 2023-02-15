Capital India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 182.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2022 up 59.45% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2021.
Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Capital India shares closed at 86.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.
|Capital India Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.69
|41.39
|34.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.69
|41.39
|34.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.49
|12.37
|9.39
|Depreciation
|2.69
|2.61
|2.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.53
|0.23
|0.14
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.30
|5.19
|9.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.74
|20.99
|12.71
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.24
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.61
|21.23
|12.72
|Interest
|16.10
|15.29
|10.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.50
|5.94
|2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.50
|5.94
|2.22
|Tax
|0.99
|1.62
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.51
|4.32
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.51
|4.32
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.55
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|0.55
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.55
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|0.55
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited