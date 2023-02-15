English
    Capital India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore, up 21.44% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 182.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2022 up 59.45% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2021.
    Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.Capital India shares closed at 86.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.
    Capital India Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6941.3934.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6941.3934.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4912.379.39
    Depreciation2.692.612.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.530.230.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.305.199.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7420.9912.71
    Other Income0.870.240.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6121.2312.72
    Interest16.1015.2910.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.505.942.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.505.942.22
    Tax0.991.620.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.514.321.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.514.321.60
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.550.21
    Diluted EPS0.580.550.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.550.21
    Diluted EPS0.580.550.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

