Capital India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore in March 2023 up 4.7% from Rs. 152.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 606.26% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2023 down 63.72% from Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2022.
Capital India shares closed at 74.89 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.
|Capital India Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|157.58
|159.84
|151.52
|Other Operating Income
|2.16
|1.95
|1.05
|Total Income From Operations
|159.74
|161.80
|152.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.56
|0.51
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.41
|50.26
|24.63
|Depreciation
|6.15
|6.43
|5.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.28
|-0.17
|2.55
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.67
|107.31
|104.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-2.55
|13.00
|Other Income
|1.69
|1.98
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.37
|-0.57
|14.88
|Interest
|22.04
|20.85
|16.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.67
|-21.42
|-1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.67
|-21.42
|-1.54
|Tax
|1.18
|-1.98
|-1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.85
|-19.44
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.85
|-19.44
|-0.04
|Minority Interest
|12.24
|12.14
|2.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.08
|-2.24
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.69
|-9.54
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-1.22
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-1.22
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-1.22
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-1.22
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited