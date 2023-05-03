Capital India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore in March 2023 up 4.7% from Rs. 152.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 606.26% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2023 down 63.72% from Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2022.

Capital India shares closed at 74.89 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.