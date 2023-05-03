English
    Capital India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.74 crore in March 2023 up 4.7% from Rs. 152.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 606.26% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2023 down 63.72% from Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2022.

    Capital India shares closed at 74.89 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.58159.84151.52
    Other Operating Income2.161.951.05
    Total Income From Operations159.74161.80152.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.560.51--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.4150.2624.63
    Depreciation6.156.435.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.28-0.172.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.67107.31104.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-2.5513.00
    Other Income1.691.981.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.37-0.5714.88
    Interest22.0420.8516.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.67-21.42-1.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.67-21.42-1.54
    Tax1.18-1.98-1.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.85-19.44-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.85-19.44-0.04
    Minority Interest12.2412.142.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.08-2.24-0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.69-9.542.31
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-1.22-0.30
    Diluted EPS-1.49-1.22-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.50-1.22-0.30
    Diluted EPS-1.49-1.22-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am