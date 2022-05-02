 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 41.77% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in March 2022 down 41.77% from Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 151.78% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2022 up 136.37% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 127.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.31% over the last 12 months.

Capital India Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.52 146.17 259.73
Other Operating Income 1.05 1.93 2.27
Total Income From Operations 152.57 148.10 262.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1.09 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.09 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.63 28.32 18.68
Depreciation 5.85 5.41 4.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.55 1.00 -1.55
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.45 112.53 236.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.00 -0.26 4.68
Other Income 1.89 0.28 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.88 0.02 4.70
Interest 16.42 13.26 8.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.54 -13.24 -3.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.54 -13.24 -3.70
Tax -1.50 2.41 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -15.65 -5.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -15.65 -5.64
Minority Interest 2.56 -- 1.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.31 -15.65 -4.46
Equity Share Capital 77.73 77.73 77.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.89 -0.57
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.89 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.89 -0.57
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.89 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
