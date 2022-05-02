English
    Capital India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 41.77% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in March 2022 down 41.77% from Rs. 262.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 up 151.78% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.73 crore in March 2022 up 136.37% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

    Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

    Capital India shares closed at 127.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.31% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.52146.17259.73
    Other Operating Income1.051.932.27
    Total Income From Operations152.57148.10262.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.09--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.09----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6328.3218.68
    Depreciation5.855.414.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.551.00-1.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.45112.53236.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.00-0.264.68
    Other Income1.890.280.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.880.024.70
    Interest16.4213.268.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.54-13.24-3.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.54-13.24-3.70
    Tax-1.502.411.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-15.65-5.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-15.65-5.64
    Minority Interest2.56--1.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.21----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.31-15.65-4.46
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.89-0.57
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.89-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.89-0.57
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.89-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
