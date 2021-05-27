MARKET NEWS

Capital India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore, up 714.3% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore in March 2021 up 714.3% from Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021 down 1025.06% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021 up 13.02% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 112.90 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months.

Close
Capital India Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations259.73143.7332.06
Other Operating Income2.271.290.11
Total Income From Operations262.00145.0232.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.6815.059.68
Depreciation4.073.682.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-1.550.679.99
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses236.11116.894.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.688.744.82
Other Income0.01--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.708.744.82
Interest8.406.485.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.702.26-0.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.702.26-0.45
Tax1.932.131.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.640.14-1.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.640.14-1.70
Minority Interest1.181.801.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.461.94-0.40
Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.570.25-0.05
Diluted EPS-0.570.25-0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.570.25-0.05
Diluted EPS-0.570.25-0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capital India #Capital India Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 12:00 pm

