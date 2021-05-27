Capital India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore, up 714.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore in March 2021 up 714.3% from Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021 down 1025.06% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021 up 13.02% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 112.90 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months.