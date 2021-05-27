Capital India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore, up 714.3% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.00 crore in March 2021 up 714.3% from Rs. 32.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021 down 1025.06% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021 up 13.02% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.
Capital India shares closed at 112.90 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months.
|Capital India Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|259.73
|143.73
|32.06
|Other Operating Income
|2.27
|1.29
|0.11
|Total Income From Operations
|262.00
|145.02
|32.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.68
|15.05
|9.68
|Depreciation
|4.07
|3.68
|2.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-1.55
|0.67
|9.99
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.11
|116.89
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.68
|8.74
|4.82
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.70
|8.74
|4.82
|Interest
|8.40
|6.48
|5.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.70
|2.26
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.70
|2.26
|-0.45
|Tax
|1.93
|2.13
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.64
|0.14
|-1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.64
|0.14
|-1.70
|Minority Interest
|1.18
|1.80
|1.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.46
|1.94
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.25
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.25
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.25
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.25
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited