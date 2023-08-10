English
    Capital India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.99 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.99 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 158.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 184.17% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2023 up 420.35% from Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022.

    Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

    Capital India shares closed at 124.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.83157.58120.67
    Other Operating Income2.162.1638.20
    Total Income From Operations174.99159.74158.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.460.561.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7748.4141.25
    Depreciation7.316.155.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.061.28-0.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.93103.67113.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.45-0.32-2.14
    Other Income1.151.692.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.611.37-0.14
    Interest25.7422.0419.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.14-20.67-19.20
    Exceptional Items10.31----
    P/L Before Tax7.18-20.67-19.20
    Tax2.331.180.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.84-21.85-19.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.84-21.85-19.80
    Minority Interest5.5912.2411.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---2.08-3.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.44-11.69-12.40
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-1.50-1.60
    Diluted EPS1.34-1.49-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-1.50-1.60
    Diluted EPS1.34-1.49-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

