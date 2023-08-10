Capital India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.99 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.99 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 158.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 184.17% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2023 up 420.35% from Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022.

Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

Capital India shares closed at 124.80 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.95% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.