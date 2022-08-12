 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, down 37.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in June 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 253.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022 down 1032.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022 down 56.04% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 106.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.

Capital India Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.67 151.52 252.20
Other Operating Income 38.20 1.05 1.04
Total Income From Operations 158.87 152.57 253.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.32 -- 146.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.09 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.25 24.63 18.37
Depreciation 5.89 5.85 4.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.64 2.55 1.56
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.20 104.45 73.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.14 13.00 8.71
Other Income 2.00 1.89 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 14.88 8.71
Interest 19.06 16.42 9.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.20 -1.54 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.20 -1.54 -0.30
Tax 0.60 -1.50 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.80 -0.04 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.80 -0.04 -1.22
Minority Interest 11.11 2.56 2.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.71 -0.21 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.40 2.31 1.33
Equity Share Capital 77.73 77.73 77.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.60 -0.30 -0.17
Diluted EPS -1.58 -0.29 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.60 -0.30 -0.17
Diluted EPS -1.58 -0.29 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
