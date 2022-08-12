Capital India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, down 37.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in June 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 253.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022 down 1032.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022 down 56.04% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.
Capital India shares closed at 106.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Capital India Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.67
|151.52
|252.20
|Other Operating Income
|38.20
|1.05
|1.04
|Total Income From Operations
|158.87
|152.57
|253.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.32
|--
|146.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.25
|24.63
|18.37
|Depreciation
|5.89
|5.85
|4.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.64
|2.55
|1.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.20
|104.45
|73.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|13.00
|8.71
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.89
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|14.88
|8.71
|Interest
|19.06
|16.42
|9.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.20
|-1.54
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.20
|-1.54
|-0.30
|Tax
|0.60
|-1.50
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.80
|-0.04
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.80
|-0.04
|-1.22
|Minority Interest
|11.11
|2.56
|2.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.71
|-0.21
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.40
|2.31
|1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-0.29
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited