Capital India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore, down 37.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.87 crore in June 2022 down 37.27% from Rs. 253.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2022 down 1032.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022 down 56.04% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 106.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.