Capital India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 253.25 crore, up 813.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.25 crore in June 2021 up 813.44% from Rs. 27.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021 down 71.59% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021 down 1.95% from Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 128.20 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.