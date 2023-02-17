 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

Capital India Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.84 167.87 146.17
Other Operating Income 1.95 1.40 1.93
Total Income From Operations 161.80 169.27 148.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.51 0.72 1.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.26 44.22 28.32
Depreciation 6.43 6.30 5.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.17 0.73 1.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.31 114.74 112.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.55 2.56 -0.26
Other Income 1.98 1.59 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 4.15 0.02
Interest 20.85 18.68 13.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.42 -14.53 -13.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.42 -14.53 -13.24
Tax -1.98 1.84 2.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.44 -16.37 -15.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.44 -16.37 -15.65
Minority Interest 12.14 10.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.24 -1.58 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.54 -7.94 -15.65
Equity Share Capital 77.73 77.73 77.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -1.02 -0.89
Diluted EPS -1.22 -1.02 -0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.22 -1.02 -0.89
Diluted EPS -1.22 -1.02 -0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited