    Capital India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

    Capital India shares closed at 82.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.84167.87146.17
    Other Operating Income1.951.401.93
    Total Income From Operations161.80169.27148.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.721.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.2644.2228.32
    Depreciation6.436.305.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.170.731.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.31114.74112.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.552.56-0.26
    Other Income1.981.590.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.574.150.02
    Interest20.8518.6813.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.42-14.53-13.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.42-14.53-13.24
    Tax-1.981.842.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.44-16.37-15.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.44-16.37-15.65
    Minority Interest12.1410.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.24-1.58--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.54-7.94-15.65
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-1.02-0.89
    Diluted EPS-1.22-1.02-0.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-1.02-0.89
    Diluted EPS-1.22-1.02-0.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

