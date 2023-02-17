Capital India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.
Capital India shares closed at 82.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.
|Capital India Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.84
|167.87
|146.17
|Other Operating Income
|1.95
|1.40
|1.93
|Total Income From Operations
|161.80
|169.27
|148.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.51
|0.72
|1.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.26
|44.22
|28.32
|Depreciation
|6.43
|6.30
|5.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.17
|0.73
|1.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.31
|114.74
|112.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|2.56
|-0.26
|Other Income
|1.98
|1.59
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|4.15
|0.02
|Interest
|20.85
|18.68
|13.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.42
|-14.53
|-13.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.42
|-14.53
|-13.24
|Tax
|-1.98
|1.84
|2.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.44
|-16.37
|-15.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.44
|-16.37
|-15.65
|Minority Interest
|12.14
|10.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.24
|-1.58
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.54
|-7.94
|-15.65
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.02
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.02
|-0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.02
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.02
|-0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited