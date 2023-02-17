Capital India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 148.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 82.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.