Capital India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.10 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.10 crore in December 2021 up 2.13% from Rs. 145.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021 down 904.83% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021 down 56.28% from Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 123.85 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.