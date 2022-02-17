Capital India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.10 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.10 crore in December 2021 up 2.13% from Rs. 145.02 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2021 down 904.83% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2021 down 56.28% from Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020.
Capital India shares closed at 123.85 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.
|Capital India Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.17
|127.47
|143.73
|Other Operating Income
|1.93
|0.90
|1.29
|Total Income From Operations
|148.10
|128.37
|145.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.09
|0.49
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.32
|22.34
|15.05
|Depreciation
|5.41
|5.27
|3.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.00
|-1.63
|0.67
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.53
|91.75
|116.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|10.14
|8.74
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|10.18
|8.74
|Interest
|13.26
|12.46
|6.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.24
|-2.28
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.24
|-2.28
|2.26
|Tax
|2.41
|1.30
|2.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.65
|-3.57
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.65
|-3.57
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|4.11
|1.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.65
|0.54
|1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|77.73
|77.73
|77.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.07
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.07
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.07
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.07
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited