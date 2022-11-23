English
    Capfin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 82.82% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capfin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 82.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Capfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

    Capfin India shares closed at 10.50 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.56% returns over the last 12 months.

    Capfin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.44
    Other Operating Income0.051.89--
    Total Income From Operations0.081.910.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.031.870.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.030.03
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.030.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.04-0.030.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.04-0.030.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.04-0.030.04
    Equity Share Capital2.862.862.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves0.020.020.14
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.100.15
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.100.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.100.15
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.100.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm