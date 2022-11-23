Capfin India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 82.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 82.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Capfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Capfin India shares closed at 10.50 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.56% returns over the last 12 months.