Capfin India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 1176.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 1176.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 337.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Capfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Capfin India shares closed at 5.25 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)