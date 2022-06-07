Capfin India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 83.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Capfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Capfin India shares closed at 7.08 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)