Capfin India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 6.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Capfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Capfin India shares closed at 2.31 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)