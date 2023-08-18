Capfin India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 32.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 32.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 214.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Capfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Capfin India shares closed at 51.45 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 262.32% returns over the last 6 months