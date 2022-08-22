Capfin India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 6113.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 6113.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Capfin India shares closed at 13.94 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)