Capfin India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 6113.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capfin India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 6113.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
Capfin India shares closed at 13.94 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)
|Capfin India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|1.89
|0.04
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|0.07
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.87
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|2.86
|2.86
|2.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.02
|0.02
|0.14
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited