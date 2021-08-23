Capfin India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 172.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Capfin India shares closed at 3.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)