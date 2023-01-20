Capfin India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 16.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Capfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Capfin India shares closed at 13.94 on January 12, 2023 (BSE)