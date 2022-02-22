Capfin India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 632.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 632.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 90.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Capfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Capfin India shares closed at 7.30 on January 27, 2022 (BSE)