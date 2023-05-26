Capacite Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore in March 2023 up 26.89% from Rs. 345.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2023 up 101.55% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.8% from Rs. 57.34 crore in March 2022.

Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 174.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.47% returns over the last 6 months and 62.00% over the last 12 months.