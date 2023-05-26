English
    Capacite Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 438.90 crore in March 2023 up 26.89% from Rs. 345.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2023 up 101.55% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.8% from Rs. 57.34 crore in March 2022.

    Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Capacite Infra shares closed at 174.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.47% returns over the last 6 months and 62.00% over the last 12 months.

    Capacite Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations438.90443.43345.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations438.90443.43345.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.70149.16148.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4932.2628.89
    Depreciation27.2234.2925.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.22174.77112.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2752.9530.16
    Other Income1.832.561.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.1055.5031.79
    Interest21.7124.5517.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.3930.9614.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.3930.9614.71
    Tax15.368.104.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.0322.8510.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.0322.8510.43
    Equity Share Capital67.8967.8967.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.103.371.54
    Diluted EPS3.103.371.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.103.371.54
    Diluted EPS3.103.371.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Capacite Infra #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm