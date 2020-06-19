Capacite Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.25 crore, down 38.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.25 crore in March 2020 down 38.26% from Rs. 497.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2020 down 85.23% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.25 crore in March 2020 down 30.46% from Rs. 76.57 crore in March 2019.

Capacite Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2019.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 100.50 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -47.46% returns over the last 6 months and -62.63% over the last 12 months.