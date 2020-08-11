Capacite Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore, down 94.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore in June 2020 down 94.24% from Rs. 411.22 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2020 down 277.87% from Rs. 23.83 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2020 down 124.05% from Rs. 76.48 crore in June 2019.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 100.75 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.88% returns over the last 6 months and -53.82% over the last 12 months.