Capacite Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore, down 94.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.70 crore in June 2020 down 94.24% from Rs. 411.22 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.38 crore in June 2020 down 277.87% from Rs. 23.83 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2020 down 124.05% from Rs. 76.48 crore in June 2019.
Capacite Infra shares closed at 100.75 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.88% returns over the last 6 months and -53.82% over the last 12 months.
|Capacite Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.70
|307.25
|411.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.70
|307.25
|411.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.68
|148.26
|164.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.03
|31.55
|34.95
|Depreciation
|16.17
|30.12
|24.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.52
|79.81
|142.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.70
|17.51
|44.90
|Other Income
|5.13
|5.62
|6.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.56
|23.13
|51.64
|Interest
|20.33
|18.42
|14.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.90
|4.71
|36.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.90
|4.71
|36.68
|Tax
|-12.52
|0.88
|12.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.38
|3.83
|23.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.38
|3.83
|23.83
|Equity Share Capital
|67.89
|67.89
|67.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.24
|0.56
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.24
|0.56
|3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.24
|0.56
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-6.24
|0.56
|3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm