 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capacite Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 365.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 62.25 crore in December 2021.

Capacite Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 443.43 431.37 365.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 443.43 431.37 365.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 149.16 163.04 158.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.26 32.61 28.54
Depreciation 34.29 32.15 27.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.77 154.16 121.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.95 49.40 29.84
Other Income 2.56 2.88 5.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.50 52.28 34.90
Interest 24.55 22.94 17.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.96 29.35 17.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.96 29.35 17.24
Tax 8.10 7.48 4.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.85 21.87 12.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.85 21.87 12.75
Equity Share Capital 67.89 67.89 67.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 3.22 1.88
Diluted EPS 3.37 3.18 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 3.22 1.88
Diluted EPS 3.37 3.18 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited