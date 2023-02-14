Capacite Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 365.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 62.25 crore in December 2021.