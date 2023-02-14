Capacite Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 365.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 62.25 crore in December 2021.

Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2021.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 143.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.