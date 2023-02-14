English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Capacite Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 443.43 crore in December 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 365.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.24% from Rs. 62.25 crore in December 2021.

    Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2021.

    Capacite Infra shares closed at 143.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.

    Capacite Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations443.43431.37365.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations443.43431.37365.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.16163.04158.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.2632.6128.54
    Depreciation34.2932.1527.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.77154.16121.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9549.4029.84
    Other Income2.562.885.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5052.2834.90
    Interest24.5522.9417.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.9629.3517.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.9629.3517.24
    Tax8.107.484.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.8521.8712.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8521.8712.75
    Equity Share Capital67.8967.8967.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.221.88
    Diluted EPS3.373.181.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.221.88
    Diluted EPS3.373.181.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Capacite Infra #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am