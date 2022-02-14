Capacite Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 365.54 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.54 crore in December 2021 up 19.55% from Rs. 305.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021 down 16.25% from Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.25 crore in December 2021 up 3.91% from Rs. 59.91 crore in December 2020.

Capacite Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2020.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 142.60 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.19% returns over the last 6 months and -30.52% over the last 12 months.