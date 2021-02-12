Capacite Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore, down 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.76 crore in December 2020 down 24.49% from Rs. 404.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2020 down 35.15% from Rs. 23.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.91 crore in December 2020 down 22.32% from Rs. 77.12 crore in December 2019.

Capacite Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2019.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 196.50 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.11% over the last 12 months.