    Capacite Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.45 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 430.45 crore in June 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 477.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.07 crore in June 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2023 down 24.94% from Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2022.

    Capacite Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2022.

    Capacite Infra shares closed at 227.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and 68.39% over the last 12 months.

    Capacite Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations430.45446.72477.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations430.45446.72477.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.93165.70190.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1332.4930.28
    Depreciation24.5027.2242.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.52164.86157.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3756.4656.56
    Other Income4.791.831.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1658.2958.46
    Interest24.8521.7320.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.3136.5638.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.3136.5638.25
    Tax6.8715.409.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4321.1628.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4321.1628.57
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.350.49-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.0721.6528.49
    Equity Share Capital67.8967.8967.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.194.20
    Diluted EPS2.813.194.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.194.20
    Diluted EPS2.813.194.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

