Capacite Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.45 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.45 crore in June 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 477.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.07 crore in June 2023 down 33.07% from Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2023 down 24.94% from Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2022.

Capacite Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.20 in June 2022.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 227.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and 68.39% over the last 12 months.