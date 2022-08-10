Capacite Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.07 crore, up 70.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.07 crore in June 2022 up 70.4% from Rs. 279.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 570.7% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2022 up 141.15% from Rs. 41.80 crore in June 2021.

Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 115.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -49.73% over the last 12 months.