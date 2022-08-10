 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capacite Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.07 crore, up 70.4% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capacite Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 477.07 crore in June 2022 up 70.4% from Rs. 279.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2022 up 570.7% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2022 up 141.15% from Rs. 41.80 crore in June 2021.

Capacite Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

Capacite Infra shares closed at 115.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -49.73% over the last 12 months.

Capacite Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 477.07 345.90 279.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 477.07 345.90 279.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.40 148.36 108.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.28 28.89 25.91
Depreciation 42.34 25.55 20.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.50 112.93 105.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.56 30.17 19.02
Other Income 1.90 1.68 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.46 31.85 21.44
Interest 20.21 17.09 15.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.25 14.76 5.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.25 14.76 5.75
Tax 9.67 4.28 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.57 10.48 4.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.57 10.48 4.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.08 0.16 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.49 10.64 4.25
Equity Share Capital 67.89 67.89 67.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 1.57 0.63
Diluted EPS 4.01 1.57 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 1.57 0.63
Diluted EPS 4.01 1.57 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capacit'e Infraprojects #Capacite Infra #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
