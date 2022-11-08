 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cantabil Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore in September 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 89.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2022 up 17.05% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,250.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 116.69% over the last 12 months.

Cantabil Retail India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.00 100.77 89.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.00 100.77 89.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.02 38.01 21.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.77 13.68 17.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.55 -34.78 -10.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.18 21.58 16.09
Depreciation 13.27 12.08 10.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.31 26.80 21.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.00 23.40 12.85
Other Income 0.79 0.90 3.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.79 24.29 16.84
Interest 6.31 5.62 5.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.47 18.67 10.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.47 18.67 10.96
Tax 3.19 4.55 3.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.28 14.12 7.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.28 14.12 7.77
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 8.65 4.76
Diluted EPS 5.68 8.65 4.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 8.65 4.76
Diluted EPS 5.68 8.65 4.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
