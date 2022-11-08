Cantabil Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore in September 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 89.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2022 up 17.05% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,250.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 116.69% over the last 12 months.