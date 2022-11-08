English
    Cantabil Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.00 crore in September 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 89.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2022 up 19.41% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.06 crore in September 2022 up 17.05% from Rs. 27.39 crore in September 2021.

    Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in September 2021.

    Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,250.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and 116.69% over the last 12 months.

    Cantabil Retail India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.00100.7789.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.00100.7789.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.0238.0121.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.7713.6817.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.55-34.78-10.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1821.5816.09
    Depreciation13.2712.0810.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.3126.8021.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0023.4012.85
    Other Income0.790.903.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7924.2916.84
    Interest6.315.625.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4718.6710.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4718.6710.96
    Tax3.194.553.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2814.127.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2814.127.77
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.688.654.76
    Diluted EPS5.688.654.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.688.654.76
    Diluted EPS5.688.654.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
