Cantabil Retail Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.41 crore, up 58.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 64.41 crore in September 2018 up 58.14% from Rs. 40.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2018 up 83.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2018 up 23.97% from Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2017.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2017.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 134.55 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 88.18% over the last 12 months.