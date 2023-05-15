English
    Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.84 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.84 crore in March 2023 up 29.67% from Rs. 133.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2023 up 107.79% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 16.72% from Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2022.

    Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2022.

    Cantabil Retail shares closed at 944.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.

    Cantabil Retail India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.84163.10133.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.84163.10133.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3530.7629.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.4133.2815.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.60-19.016.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5525.1419.38
    Depreciation13.3813.7712.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.2036.9828.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3542.1722.36
    Other Income1.070.572.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4142.7424.54
    Interest7.466.566.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9636.1818.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.9636.1818.10
    Tax5.089.229.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8826.958.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8826.958.12
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3416.514.98
    Diluted EPS10.3416.514.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3416.514.98
    Diluted EPS10.3416.514.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cantabil Retail #Cantabil Retail India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:20 pm