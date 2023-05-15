Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.84 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.84 crore in March 2023 up 29.67% from Rs. 133.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2023 up 107.79% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2023 up 16.72% from Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2022.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2022.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 944.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.43% over the last 12 months.