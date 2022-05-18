 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.29 crore, up 43.59% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.29 crore in March 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 92.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in March 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,073.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.00% returns over the last 6 months and 190.24% over the last 12 months.

Cantabil Retail India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.29 131.72 92.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.29 131.72 92.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.02 26.02 18.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.07 23.00 12.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.97 -7.05 2.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.38 18.36 14.68
Depreciation 12.12 11.21 9.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.37 23.66 20.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.36 36.53 14.45
Other Income 2.18 2.11 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.54 38.64 16.60
Interest 6.44 5.96 6.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.10 32.68 10.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.10 32.68 10.28
Tax 9.98 8.97 3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.12 23.71 7.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.12 23.71 7.28
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 14.52 4.46
Diluted EPS 4.98 14.52 4.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 14.52 4.46
Diluted EPS 4.98 14.52 4.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
