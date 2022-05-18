Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.29 crore, up 43.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.29 crore in March 2022 up 43.59% from Rs. 92.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022 up 11.55% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in March 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,073.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.00% returns over the last 6 months and 190.24% over the last 12 months.