Cantabil Retail Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore in March 2019 up 62.3% from Rs. 57.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2019 down 65.08% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2019 up 208.13% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2018.

Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.78 in March 2018.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 219.95 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 71.43% returns over the last 6 months and 78.10% over the last 12 months.