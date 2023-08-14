Cantabil Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.57 crore in June 2023 down 2.2% from Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2022.

Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.65 in June 2022.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,082.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.11% returns over the last 6 months and -16.25% over the last 12 months.