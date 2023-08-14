English
    Cantabil Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore, up 10.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.77 crore in June 2023 up 10.91% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.57 crore in June 2023 down 2.2% from Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2022.

    Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.65 in June 2022.

    Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,082.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.11% returns over the last 6 months and -16.25% over the last 12 months.

    Cantabil Retail India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.77172.84100.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.77172.84100.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2428.3538.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.8323.4113.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.7518.60-34.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.8326.5521.58
    Depreciation13.4113.3812.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1834.2026.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0228.3523.40
    Other Income1.141.070.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1629.4124.29
    Interest6.927.465.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2421.9618.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2421.9618.67
    Tax2.975.084.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2716.8814.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2716.8814.12
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5210.348.65
    Diluted EPS7.5210.348.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5210.348.65
    Diluted EPS7.5210.348.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 14, 2023

