Cantabil Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.77 crore, up 250.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.77 crore in June 2022 up 250.28% from Rs. 28.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2022 up 1011.77% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2022 up 180.2% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 8.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,170.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 198.46% over the last 12 months.

Cantabil Retail India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.77 133.29 28.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.77 133.29 28.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.01 29.02 10.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.68 15.07 4.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.78 6.97 -9.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.58 19.38 8.16
Depreciation 12.08 12.12 9.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.80 28.37 8.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.40 22.36 -3.36
Other Income 0.90 2.18 6.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.29 24.54 3.56
Interest 5.62 6.44 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.67 18.10 -2.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.67 18.10 -2.16
Tax 4.55 9.98 -0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.12 8.12 -1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.12 8.12 -1.55
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.65 4.98 -0.95
Diluted EPS 8.65 4.98 -0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.65 4.98 -0.95
Diluted EPS 8.65 4.98 -0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cantabil Retail #Cantabil Retail India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
