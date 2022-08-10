Cantabil Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.77 crore, up 250.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.77 crore in June 2022 up 250.28% from Rs. 28.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2022 up 1011.77% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2022 up 180.2% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2021.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 8.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,170.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 198.46% over the last 12 months.