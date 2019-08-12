Cantabil Retail Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.09 crore, up 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.09 crore in June 2019 up 9.45% from Rs. 53.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 down 69.87% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2019 up 216.09% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2018.

Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 224.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.50% returns over the last 6 months and 81.75% over the last 12 months.