Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.10 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:Net Sales at Rs 163.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in December 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 49.85 crore in December 2021.
Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.52 in December 2021.
|Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,153.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.46% returns over the last 6 months and 27.37% over the last 12 months.
|Cantabil Retail India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.10
|116.00
|131.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163.10
|116.00
|131.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.76
|46.02
|26.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.28
|18.77
|23.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.01
|-37.55
|-7.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.14
|24.18
|18.36
|Depreciation
|13.77
|13.27
|11.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.98
|33.31
|23.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.17
|18.00
|36.53
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.79
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.74
|18.79
|38.64
|Interest
|6.56
|6.31
|5.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.18
|12.47
|32.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.18
|12.47
|32.68
|Tax
|9.22
|3.19
|8.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.95
|9.28
|23.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.95
|9.28
|23.71
|Equity Share Capital
|16.33
|16.33
|16.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.51
|5.68
|14.52
|Diluted EPS
|16.51
|5.68
|14.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.51
|5.68
|14.52
|Diluted EPS
|16.51
|5.68
|14.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited