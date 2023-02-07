English
    Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.10 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:Net Sales at Rs 163.10 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 131.72 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2022 up 13.68% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.51 crore in December 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 49.85 crore in December 2021.
    Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.52 in December 2021.Cantabil Retail shares closed at 1,153.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.46% returns over the last 6 months and 27.37% over the last 12 months.
    Cantabil Retail India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.10116.00131.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.10116.00131.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7646.0226.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.2818.7723.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.01-37.55-7.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1424.1818.36
    Depreciation13.7713.2711.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.9833.3123.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1718.0036.53
    Other Income0.570.792.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7418.7938.64
    Interest6.566.315.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.1812.4732.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.1812.4732.68
    Tax9.223.198.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.959.2823.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.959.2823.71
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.515.6814.52
    Diluted EPS16.515.6814.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.515.6814.52
    Diluted EPS16.515.6814.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited