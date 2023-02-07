Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.10 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 163.10 116.00 131.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 163.10 116.00 131.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 30.76 46.02 26.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.28 18.77 23.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.01 -37.55 -7.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.14 24.18 18.36 Depreciation 13.77 13.27 11.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.98 33.31 23.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.17 18.00 36.53 Other Income 0.57 0.79 2.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.74 18.79 38.64 Interest 6.56 6.31 5.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.18 12.47 32.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.18 12.47 32.68 Tax 9.22 3.19 8.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.95 9.28 23.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.95 9.28 23.71 Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.51 5.68 14.52 Diluted EPS 16.51 5.68 14.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.51 5.68 14.52 Diluted EPS 16.51 5.68 14.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited