Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.72 crore, up 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.72 crore in December 2021 up 35.09% from Rs. 97.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2021 up 134.08% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.85 crore in December 2021 up 74.91% from Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2020.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 14.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.20 in December 2020.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 803.80 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.00% returns over the last 6 months and 115.09% over the last 12 months.