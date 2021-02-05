Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 5.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in December 2020 down 5.6% from Rs. 103.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2020 down 10.39% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2020 down 15.53% from Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2019.

Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.92 in December 2019.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 377.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 43.84% over the last 12 months.