Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore, down 5.6% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cantabil Retail India are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.50 crore in December 2020 down 5.6% from Rs. 103.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2020 down 10.39% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2020 down 15.53% from Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2019.

Cantabil Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.92 in December 2019.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 377.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 43.84% over the last 12 months.

Cantabil Retail India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations97.5012.8176.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.5012.8176.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.214.1022.80
Purchase of Traded Goods15.260.759.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.64-2.96-5.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.094.2315.22
Depreciation9.5910.0810.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.746.1417.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.97-9.535.53
Other Income3.945.981.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.91-3.546.56
Interest6.206.206.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.71-9.740.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.71-9.740.54
Tax2.59-2.680.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.13-7.060.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.13-7.060.15
Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.20-4.320.09
Diluted EPS6.20-4.320.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.20-4.320.09
Diluted EPS6.20-4.320.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cantabil Retail #Cantabil Retail India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Feb 5, 2021 02:22 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

