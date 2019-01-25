Cantabil Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore, up 43.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore in December 2018 up 43.15% from Rs. 54.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2018 up 18.05% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2018 up 24.69% from Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2017.

Cantabil Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2017.

Cantabil Retail shares closed at 136.40 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.99% returns over the last 6 months and 13.95% over the last 12 months.