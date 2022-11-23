Canopy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 36.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 79.01% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Canopy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Canopy shares closed at 33.15 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 127.99% over the last 12 months.