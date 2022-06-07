 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canopy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.9% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canopy Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 85.89% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Canopy shares closed at 29.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.17% over the last 12 months.

Canopy Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 1.69 0.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 1.69 0.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.22 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.15
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.05 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.65 -0.15
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.65 -0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.65 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.65 -0.15
Tax 0.10 -0.02 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.63 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.63 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 9.29 9.29 9.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.67 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.67 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.67 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.67 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
