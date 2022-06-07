Canopy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.9% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canopy Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 85.89% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Canopy shares closed at 29.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.17% over the last 12 months.
|Canopy Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|1.69
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|1.69
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.22
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.15
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.05
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.65
|-0.15
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.65
|-0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.65
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-0.65
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.10
|-0.02
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.63
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|9.29
|9.29
|9.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.67
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.67
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.67
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.67
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited