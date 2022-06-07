Canopy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 81.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 85.89% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Canopy shares closed at 29.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.17% over the last 12 months.